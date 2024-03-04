Is Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 5.78 million Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.78. With the company’s per share price at $3.23 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $217.73M. BLNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -226.63% off its 52-week high of $10.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.18, which suggests the last value was 32.51% up since then. When we look at Blink Charging Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.77 million.

Instantly BLNK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.38 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.72%, with the 5-day performance at 11.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) is 34.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.74 days.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blink Charging Co share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.05% over the past 6 months, a -96.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blink Charging Co will rise 43.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 118.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.64 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Blink Charging Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $35.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.61 million and $21.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.40%. The 2024 estimates are for Blink Charging Co earnings to decrease by -97.33%.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 14.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.00% of Blink Charging Co shares while 45.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.95%. There are 45.32% institutions holding the Blink Charging Co stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.81% of the shares, roughly 3.9 million BLNK shares worth $23.37 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.89% or 2.69 million shares worth $16.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 1.62 million shares estimated at $9.73 million under it, the former controlled 6.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 5.81% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $5.65 million.