Is Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session, 0.26 million Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.19 changed hands at -$0.06 or -4.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.22M. BNGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1114.29% off its 52-week high of $14.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 12.61% up since then. When we look at Bionano Genomics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3500 subtracted -4.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.04%, with the 5-day performance at 1.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) is 4.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.