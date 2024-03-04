Is AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s per share price at $4.27 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $186.34M. AXTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.17% off its 52-week high of $5.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.89, which suggests the last value was 55.74% up since then. When we look at AXT Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.
AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) trade information
Instantly AXTI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.43 subtracted -0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 77.92%, with the 5-day performance at 10.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) is 73.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.
AXT Inc (AXTI) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the AXT Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 66.80% over the past 6 months, a 38.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.00% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.95 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that AXT Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $22.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.41 million and $18.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.80%.
The 2024 estimates are for AXT Inc earnings to increase by 33.38%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.
AXTI Dividends
AXT Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.
AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.90% of AXT Inc shares while 53.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.68%. There are 53.70% institutions holding the AXT Inc stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.04% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million AXTI shares worth $9.07 million.
Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.95% or 2.16 million shares worth $7.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Needham Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.5 million shares estimated at $5.16 million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $4.04 million.