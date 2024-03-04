Is AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s per share price at $4.27 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $186.34M. AXTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.17% off its 52-week high of $5.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.89, which suggests the last value was 55.74% up since then. When we look at AXT Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) trade information

Instantly AXTI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.43 subtracted -0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 77.92%, with the 5-day performance at 10.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) is 73.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.