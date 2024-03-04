Is Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 2.98 million Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.48 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.81B. AUR’s current price is a discount, trading about -93.95% off its 52-week high of $4.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 54.03% up since then. When we look at Aurora Innovation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.87 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.84 subtracted -3.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.25%, with the 5-day performance at -7.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) is -21.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.05 days.