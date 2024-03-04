Is Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s per share price at $1.74 changed hands at -$0.19 or -9.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.05M. AHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -192.53% off its 52-week high of $5.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.24, which suggests the last value was 28.74% up since then. When we look at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 677.79K.

Instantly AHT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0785 subtracted -9.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.31%, with the 5-day performance at 10.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) is 4.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.01 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.22% over the past 6 months, a -37.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $297.85 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $332.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $328.89 million and $375.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.75%. The 2024 estimates are for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc earnings to increase by 6.56%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

AHT Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 29 and May 03.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.28% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc shares while 31.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.07%. There are 31.66% institutions holding the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc stock share, with Varde Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.31% of the shares, roughly 2.18 million AHT shares worth $8.12 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.41% or 1.86 million shares worth $6.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $4.64 million under it, the former controlled 3.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $2.07 million.