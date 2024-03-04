Is Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.74 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $327.70M. AKBA’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.75% off its 52-week high of $1.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 71.84% up since then. When we look at Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Instantly AKBA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7800 added 1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.28%, with the 5-day performance at 15.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 1.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.99 days.