Is Agrify Corp (NASDAQ: AGFY) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 3.09 million Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.22M. AGFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -1400.0% off its 52-week high of $9.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 21.67% up since then. When we look at Agrify Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7498 subtracted -3.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.40%, with the 5-day performance at -3.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) is -19.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.