Is Agrify Corp (NASDAQ: AGFY) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 3.09 million Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.22M. AGFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -1400.0% off its 52-week high of $9.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 21.67% up since then. When we look at Agrify Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.
Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information
Instantly AGFY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7498 subtracted -3.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.40%, with the 5-day performance at -3.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) is -19.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Agrify Corp (AGFY) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.64 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Agrify Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $14.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.27 million and $26.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -46.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -208.26%.
AGFY Dividends
Agrify Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 21.
Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.25% of Agrify Corp shares while 0.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.23%. There are 0.89% institutions holding the Agrify Corp stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.69% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million AGFY shares worth $65940.0.
AXS Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 28700.0 shares worth $5407.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 26368.0 shares estimated at $4751.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 9456.0 shares worth around $1781.0.