Investor Confidence Inclines As Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) Shares Gain $0.05

In the last trading session, 0.97 million Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $0.52 changed hands at $0.05 or 11.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.47M. RELI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1067.31% off its 52-week high of $6.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 19.23% up since then. When we look at Reliance Global Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.32K.

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Instantly RELI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6400 added 11.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.63%, with the 5-day performance at 6.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) is 14.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7270.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.