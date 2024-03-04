Investor Confidence Inclines As Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) Shares Gain $0.05

In the last trading session, 0.97 million Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $0.52 changed hands at $0.05 or 11.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.47M. RELI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1067.31% off its 52-week high of $6.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 19.23% up since then. When we look at Reliance Global Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.32K.
Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information
Instantly RELI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6400 added 11.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.63%, with the 5-day performance at 6.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) is 14.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7270.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.
Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.10% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Reliance Global Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.21 million and $4.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 67.43%.
RELI Dividends
Reliance Global Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.