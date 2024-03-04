Investing In Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.04. With the company’s per share price at $1.85 changed hands at $0.18 or 10.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $262.20M. QSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.81% off its 52-week high of $3.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 39.46% up since then. When we look at Quantum-Si Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 651.80K.
Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information
Instantly QSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9200 added 10.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.96%, with the 5-day performance at 18.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 18.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.85 days.
Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Quantum-Si Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.14% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quantum-Si Incorporated will fall -11.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 208.70% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $450k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Quantum-Si Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $650k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.50%.
The 2024 estimates are for Quantum-Si Incorporated earnings to decrease by -16.18%.
QSI Dividends
Quantum-Si Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.
Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.30% of Quantum-Si Incorporated shares while 40.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.07%. There are 40.58% institutions holding the Quantum-Si Incorporated stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.86% of the shares, roughly 14.45 million QSI shares worth $23.98 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.83% or 7.1 million shares worth $12.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.25 million shares estimated at $23.65 million under it, the former controlled 11.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $5.39 million.