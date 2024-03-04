Investing In Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.04. With the company’s per share price at $1.85 changed hands at $0.18 or 10.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $262.20M. QSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.81% off its 52-week high of $3.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 39.46% up since then. When we look at Quantum-Si Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 651.80K.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9200 added 10.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.96%, with the 5-day performance at 18.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 18.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.85 days.