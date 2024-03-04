Investing In Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.53 million Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at $0.24 or 13.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.14M. OCEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -504.0% off its 52-week high of $12.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 74.0% up since then. When we look at Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.86 million.
Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information
Instantly OCEA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.75 added 13.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 203.03%, with the 5-day performance at 27.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) is 251.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.69 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
OCEA Dividends
Ocean Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.18% of Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares while 13.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.17%. There are 13.73% institutions holding the Ocean Biomedical Inc. stock share, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.05% of the shares, roughly 3.42 million OCEA shares worth $20.58 million.
Meteora Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.43% or 1.85 million shares worth $11.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.98 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 82998.0 shares worth around $0.37 million.