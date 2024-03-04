Investing In Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.53 million Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at $0.24 or 13.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.14M. OCEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -504.0% off its 52-week high of $12.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 74.0% up since then. When we look at Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.86 million.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Instantly OCEA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.75 added 13.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 203.03%, with the 5-day performance at 27.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) is 251.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.69 days.