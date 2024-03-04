Investing In Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.06 changed hands at -$0.95 or -2.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.38B. AFRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.61% off its 52-week high of $52.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.80, which suggests the last value was 76.25% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.03 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 39.51 subtracted -2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.58%, with the 5-day performance at -0.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is -6.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.