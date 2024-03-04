Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -2.99% Decline

In the last trading session, 7.12 million Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s per share price at $5.85 changed hands at -$0.18 or -2.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $123.03M. LUNR’s last price was a discount, traded about -262.39% off its 52-week high of $21.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 64.27% up since then. When we look at Intuitive Machines Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 37.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.07 million.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Instantly LUNR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -39.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.64 subtracted -2.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 128.96%, with the 5-day performance at -39.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 54.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.