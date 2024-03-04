Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: IVP): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 13.29 million Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at $0.01 or 10.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.76M. IVP’s last price was a discount, traded about -4455.56% off its 52-week high of $4.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.78 million.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) trade information

Instantly IVP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1114 added 10.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.95%, with the 5-day performance at -10.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) is -51.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 55020.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.