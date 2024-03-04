Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 7.5 million Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $0.78 changed hands at $0.03 or 4.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.36M. IFBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -10120.51% off its 52-week high of $79.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 44.87% up since then. When we look at Infobird Co Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.
Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information
Instantly IFBD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -79.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.8300 added 4.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.46%, with the 5-day performance at -79.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is -42.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9690.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
IFBD Dividends
Infobird Co Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Infobird Co Ltd shares while 0.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.33%. There are 0.33% institutions holding the Infobird Co Ltd stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million IFBD shares worth $0.13 million.
Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 23929.0 shares worth $29432.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.