Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 7.5 million Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $0.78 changed hands at $0.03 or 4.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.36M. IFBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -10120.51% off its 52-week high of $79.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 44.87% up since then. When we look at Infobird Co Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Instantly IFBD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -79.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.8300 added 4.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.46%, with the 5-day performance at -79.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is -42.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9690.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.