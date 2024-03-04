Indaptus Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: INDP)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.69 million Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.19 changing hands around $0.1 or 4.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.40M. INDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -86.3% off its 52-week high of $4.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 31.51% up since then. When we look at Indaptus Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 42160.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.43K.
Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) trade information
Instantly INDP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.57 added 4.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.43%, with the 5-day performance at 14.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) is 28.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17160.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.
Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Indaptus Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.96% over the past 6 months, a -9.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc will fall -22.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.89%. The 2024 estimates are for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -9.83%.
INDP Dividends
Indaptus Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 07.
Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.38% of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc shares while 7.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.45%. There are 7.17% institutions holding the Indaptus Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.05% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million INDP shares worth $0.56 million.
Investment House, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.22% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 28132.0 shares worth around $61904.0.