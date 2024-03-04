Indaptus Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: INDP)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.69 million Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.19 changing hands around $0.1 or 4.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.40M. INDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -86.3% off its 52-week high of $4.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 31.51% up since then. When we look at Indaptus Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 42160.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.43K.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) trade information

Instantly INDP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.57 added 4.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.43%, with the 5-day performance at 14.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) is 28.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17160.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.