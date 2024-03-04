ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 3.2 million ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $4.71 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.14B. IBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.13% off its 52-week high of $6.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 74.31% up since then. When we look at ImmunityBio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.02 subtracted -0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.18%, with the 5-day performance at 34.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 40.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.97 days.