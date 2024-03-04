Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $1.86 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $340.77M. HYLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.52% off its 52-week high of $3.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 72.04% up since then. When we look at Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9400 added 2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 128.59%, with the 5-day performance at 36.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) is 77.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.24 days.