How Will WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 9.37 million WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $3.38 changed hands at $0.26 or 8.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $267.70M. WW’s last price was a discount, traded about -293.79% off its 52-week high of $13.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.79, which suggests the last value was 17.46% up since then. When we look at WW International Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.58 million.

Instantly WW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.92 added 8.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.37%, with the 5-day performance at 6.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) is -10.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

WW International Inc (WW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WW International Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.96% over the past 6 months, a 150.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WW International Inc will fall -128.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $217.34 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that WW International Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $224.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $235.4 million and $229.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for WW International Inc earnings to increase by 52.55%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.75% of WW International Inc shares while 84.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.39%. There are 84.02% institutions holding the WW International Inc stock share, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.53% of the shares, roughly 7.53 million WW shares worth $50.58 million.

Balyasny Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.89% or 4.65 million shares worth $31.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.49 million shares estimated at $16.71 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $12.14 million.