How Will Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 6.27 million Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s per share price at $2.33 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $936.54M. LAZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -352.79% off its 52-week high of $10.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 10.3% up since then. When we look at Luminar Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.96 million.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Instantly LAZR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.55 subtracted -2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.86%, with the 5-day performance at 6.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) is -14.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 90.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.39 days.