HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 2.03 million HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.58. With the company’s per share price at $3.87 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $389.01M. HIVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.74% off its 52-week high of $6.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.20, which suggests the last value was 43.15% up since then. When we look at HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.29 million.

Instantly HIVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.57 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.57%, with the 5-day performance at 1.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 22.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.02% over the past 6 months, a 66.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.68 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $24.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.22 million and $22.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 90.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.45%. The 2024 estimates are for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. earnings to increase by 79.31%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 13.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. shares while 21.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.25%. There are 21.19% institutions holding the HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.28% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million HIVE shares worth $13.14 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.25% or 2.81 million shares worth $13.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 3.8 million shares estimated at $20.62 million under it, the former controlled 4.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $4.8 million.