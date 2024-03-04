Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.74 million Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $4.44 changed hands at $0.75 or 20.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $424.02M. HSAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -341.22% off its 52-week high of $19.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.28, which suggests the last value was 26.13% up since then. When we look at Hesai Group ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 612.75K.
Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) trade information
Instantly HSAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.62 added 20.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.17%, with the 5-day performance at 21.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) is -23.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.
Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Hesai Group ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.41% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hesai Group ADR will rise 29.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.30% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.31 million.
The 2024 estimates are for Hesai Group ADR earnings to increase by 52.33%.
HSAI Dividends
Hesai Group ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.97% of Hesai Group ADR shares while 43.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.85%. There are 43.22% institutions holding the Hesai Group ADR stock share, with Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.19% of the shares, roughly 10.69 million HSAI shares worth $112.55 million.
FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.99% or 2.85 million shares worth $30.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund. With 1.03 million shares estimated at $10.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $5.39 million.