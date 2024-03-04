Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.74 million Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $4.44 changed hands at $0.75 or 20.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $424.02M. HSAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -341.22% off its 52-week high of $19.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.28, which suggests the last value was 26.13% up since then. When we look at Hesai Group ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 612.75K.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) trade information

Instantly HSAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.62 added 20.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.17%, with the 5-day performance at 21.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) is -23.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.