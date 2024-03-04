Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch HSDT Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session, 6.86 million Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.87 changing hands around $1.31 or 28.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.22M. HSDT’s current price is a discount, trading about -172.91% off its 52-week high of $16.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.29, which suggests the last value was 26.92% up since then. When we look at Helius Medical Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27850.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 173.84K.
Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information
Instantly HSDT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.98 added 28.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.98%, with the 5-day performance at 4.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) is -12.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 59830.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.
Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSDT) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Helius Medical Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.42% over the past 6 months, a 83.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Helius Medical Technologies Inc will rise 57.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.40% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $280k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Helius Medical Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $350k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $282k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.36%. The 2024 estimates are for Helius Medical Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 75.27%.
HSDT Dividends
Helius Medical Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.
Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.06% of Helius Medical Technologies Inc shares while 10.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.51%. There are 10.40% institutions holding the Helius Medical Technologies Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 5108.0 HSDT shares worth $48934.0.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 4552.0 shares worth $43608.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.