Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch HSDT Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session, 6.86 million Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.87 changing hands around $1.31 or 28.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.22M. HSDT’s current price is a discount, trading about -172.91% off its 52-week high of $16.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.29, which suggests the last value was 26.92% up since then. When we look at Helius Medical Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27850.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 173.84K.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Instantly HSDT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.98 added 28.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.98%, with the 5-day performance at 4.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) is -12.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 59830.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.