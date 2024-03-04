Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.13 changing hands around $0.01 or 8.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.47M. HSCS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1046.15% off its 52-week high of $1.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.
Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information
Instantly HSCS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1333 added 8.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.22%, with the 5-day performance at 12.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) is -6.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Heart Test Laboratories Inc will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,900.00% up from the last financial year.
1 analysts are of the opinion that Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $100k.
The 2024 estimates are for Heart Test Laboratories Inc earnings to increase by 68.75%.
HSCS Dividends
Heart Test Laboratories Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.50% of Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares while 1.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.27%. There are 1.89% institutions holding the Heart Test Laboratories Inc stock share, with Tradition Wealth Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.36% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million HSCS shares worth $0.13 million.
Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.03% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023.