Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.13 changing hands around $0.01 or 8.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.47M. HSCS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1046.15% off its 52-week high of $1.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Instantly HSCS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1333 added 8.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.22%, with the 5-day performance at 12.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) is -6.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.