Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 5.34 million Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $0.04 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.18M. GGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -7475.0% off its 52-week high of $3.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.03, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Green Giant Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.41 million.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Instantly GGE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0399 added 4.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.84%, with the 5-day performance at -4.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) is -0.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.