Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Shares Inclined By 64.29% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.76 million Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $311.07M. GOSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.41% off its 52-week high of $1.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 67.39% up since then. When we look at Gossamer Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5000 subtracted -2.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.23%, with the 5-day performance at 6.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 64.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.8 days.