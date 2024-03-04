Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.86 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.57M. GRRR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1337.21% off its 52-week high of $12.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 44.19% up since then. When we look at Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Instantly GRRR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9566 subtracted -2.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.23%, with the 5-day performance at 2.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) is 55.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.