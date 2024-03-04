GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.08 million GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s per share price at $39.46 changed hands at $2.01 or 5.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.61B. GCT’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.7% off its 52-week high of $38.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.86, which suggests the last value was 87.68% up since then. When we look at GigaCloud Technology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Instantly GCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.50 added 5.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 115.69%, with the 5-day performance at 22.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is 77.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.