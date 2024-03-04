Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 6.7 million Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.08. With the company’s per share price at $8.09 changed hands at $0.27 or 3.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.23B. GOTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.61% off its 52-week high of $8.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 72.56% up since then. When we look at Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.26 million.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information
Instantly GOTU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 47.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.42 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 123.48%, with the 5-day performance at 47.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is 142.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.90% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $126.78 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $135.11 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.99%. The 2024 estimates are for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR earnings to increase by 721.44%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.03% per year.
GOTU Dividends
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 28 and June 03.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.78% of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares while 32.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.21%. There are 32.57% institutions holding the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 5.49 million GOTU shares worth $15.85 million.
Strategic Vision Investment Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.61% or 4.23 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $8.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $7.74 million.