Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.86 million Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $0.38 changed hands at $0.02 or 6.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.80M. GMDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -560.53% off its 52-week high of $2.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 42.11% up since then. When we look at Gamida Cell Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Instantly GMDA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3899 added 6.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.20%, with the 5-day performance at 13.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) is -0.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.48 days.