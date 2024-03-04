Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.21 changed hands at -$0.02 or -8.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.59M. GRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1609.52% off its 52-week high of $3.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 57.14% up since then. When we look at Galera Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information
Instantly GRTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2900 subtracted -8.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.49%, with the 5-day performance at 10.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) is 18.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.51 days.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Galera Therapeutics Inc will rise 39.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.00% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.44%.
GRTX Dividends
Galera Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.45% of Galera Therapeutics Inc shares while 28.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.33%. There are 28.81% institutions holding the Galera Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.16% of the shares, roughly 3.89 million GRTX shares worth $0.8 million.
Sofinnova Investments, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.67% or 3.08 million shares worth $0.63 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $91952.0.