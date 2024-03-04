Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.21 changed hands at -$0.02 or -8.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.59M. GRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1609.52% off its 52-week high of $3.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 57.14% up since then. When we look at Galera Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Instantly GRTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2900 subtracted -8.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.49%, with the 5-day performance at 10.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) is 18.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.51 days.