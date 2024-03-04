Galecto Inc (NASDAQ: GLTO): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at $0.1 or 13.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.23M. GLTO’s last price was a discount, traded about -351.22% off its 52-week high of $3.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 39.02% up since then. When we look at Galecto Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.96K.

Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) trade information

Instantly GLTO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8488 added 13.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.89%, with the 5-day performance at 23.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) is 33.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39110.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.