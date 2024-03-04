Galecto Inc (NASDAQ: GLTO): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at $0.1 or 13.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.23M. GLTO’s last price was a discount, traded about -351.22% off its 52-week high of $3.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 39.02% up since then. When we look at Galecto Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.96K.
Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) trade information
Instantly GLTO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8488 added 13.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.89%, with the 5-day performance at 23.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) is 33.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39110.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.
Galecto Inc (GLTO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Galecto Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.89% over the past 6 months, a 36.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Galecto Inc will rise 43.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.10% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.22%. The 2024 estimates are for Galecto Inc earnings to increase by 35.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.60% per year.
GLTO Dividends
Galecto Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.85% of Galecto Inc shares while 19.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.08%. There are 19.69% institutions holding the Galecto Inc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.14% of the shares, roughly 3.83 million GLTO shares worth $9.66 million.
Novo Holdings A/S holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.21% or 2.5 million shares worth $6.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.55 million under it, the former controlled 0.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.42 million.