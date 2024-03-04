G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.91 million G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $3.73 changed hands at $0.41 or 12.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $194.71M. GTHX’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.05% off its 52-week high of $5.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 71.05% up since then. When we look at G1 Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Instantly GTHX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 68.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.84 added 12.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.30%, with the 5-day performance at 68.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) is -5.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the G1 Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 114.37% over the past 6 months, a 8.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for G1 Therapeutics Inc will rise 58.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -242.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.96 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that G1 Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $16.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.95 million and $42.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -61.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.38%. The 2024 estimates are for G1 Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 23.30%.

GTHX Dividends

G1 Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.22% of G1 Therapeutics Inc shares while 30.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.99%. There are 30.18% institutions holding the G1 Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.91% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million GTHX shares worth $6.33 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.09% or 2.12 million shares worth $5.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.3 million shares estimated at $3.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $3.07 million.