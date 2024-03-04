Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 11.96 million Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.74. With the company’s per share price at $1.24 changed hands at $0.05 or 4.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $558.86M. FCEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -224.19% off its 52-week high of $4.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 20.97% up since then. When we look at Fuelcell Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.68 million.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3000 added 4.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.50%, with the 5-day performance at 8.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 3.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 81.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.27 days.