FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s per share price at $1.78 changed hands at $0.13 or 7.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $231.35M. NOTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -153.37% off its 52-week high of $4.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 63.48% up since then. When we look at FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 875.23K.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Instantly NOTE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8050 added 7.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.14%, with the 5-day performance at 6.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) is 43.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.27 days.