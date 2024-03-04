Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 13.77 million Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.20M. FFIE’s last price was a discount, traded about -74060.0% off its 52-week high of $148.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.29 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2817 subtracted -5.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.42%, with the 5-day performance at -23.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -51.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.