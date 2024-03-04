Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.78 changed hands at -$0.19 or -4.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $574.48M. EVLV’s current price is a discount, trading about -119.58% off its 52-week high of $8.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.41, which suggests the last value was 36.24% up since then. When we look at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Instantly EVLV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.83 subtracted -4.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.02%, with the 5-day performance at -17.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) is -15.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.19 days.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.99% over the past 6 months, a 33.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc will rise 41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $26.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.58 million and $19.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 22.92%.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.43% of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shares while 53.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.83%. There are 53.53% institutions holding the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc stock share, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.20% of the shares, roughly 10.8 million EVLV shares worth $64.78 million.

Data Collective IV GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.07% or 10.6 million shares worth $63.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $17.85 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 2.57 million shares worth around $17.99 million.