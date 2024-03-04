Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.47 million Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $2.55 changed hands at $0.17 or 7.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $385.28M. ERAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.1% off its 52-week high of $3.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 40.78% up since then. When we look at Erasca Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Instantly ERAS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.65 added 7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.72%, with the 5-day performance at 9.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) is 52.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.31 days.