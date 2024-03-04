Envoy Medical Inc (NASDAQ: COCH) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 6.14 million Envoy Medical Inc (NASDAQ:COCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.74. With the company’s per share price at $6.25 changed hands at $1.54 or 32.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $122.19M. COCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.52% off its 52-week high of $11.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 88.0% up since then. When we look at Envoy Medical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 217.87K.

Envoy Medical Inc (NASDAQ:COCH) trade information

Instantly COCH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 396.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.80 added 32.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 245.19%, with the 5-day performance at 396.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Envoy Medical Inc (NASDAQ:COCH) is 438.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10710.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.06 days.