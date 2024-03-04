Energem Corp (NASDAQ: ENCP) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Energem Corp (NASDAQ:ENCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.18 changing hands around $0.68 or 19.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.31M. ENCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -212.2% off its 52-week high of $13.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.40, which suggests the last value was 18.66% up since then. When we look at Energem Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 56330.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.80K.

Energem Corp (NASDAQ:ENCP) trade information

Instantly ENCP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -66.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.05 added 19.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.04%, with the 5-day performance at -66.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energem Corp (NASDAQ:ENCP) is -63.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13420.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.