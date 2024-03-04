Energem Corp (NASDAQ: ENCP) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Energem Corp (NASDAQ:ENCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.18 changing hands around $0.68 or 19.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.31M. ENCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -212.2% off its 52-week high of $13.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.40, which suggests the last value was 18.66% up since then. When we look at Energem Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 56330.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.80K.
Energem Corp (NASDAQ:ENCP) trade information
Instantly ENCP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -66.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.05 added 19.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.04%, with the 5-day performance at -66.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energem Corp (NASDAQ:ENCP) is -63.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13420.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.
ENCP Dividends
Energem Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Energem Corp (NASDAQ:ENCP)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.10% of Energem Corp shares while 56.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 154.18%. There are 56.89% institutions holding the Energem Corp stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 14.53% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million ENCP shares worth $1.04 million.
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.02% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
With 2351.0 shares estimated at $9685.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares.