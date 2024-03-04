E.W. Scripps Co.’s (NASDAQ: SSP) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 1.49 million E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s per share price at $3.76 changed hands at -$0.27 or -6.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $318.17M. SSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -235.9% off its 52-week high of $12.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.95, which suggests the last value was -5.05% down since then. When we look at E.W. Scripps Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 467.04K.

Instantly SSP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.12 subtracted -6.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.94%, with the 5-day performance at -13.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) is -52.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.1 days.

E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the E.W. Scripps Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.48% over the past 6 months, a 107.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for E.W. Scripps Co. will rise 54.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $566.43 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that E.W. Scripps Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $585.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $527.78 million and $582.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for E.W. Scripps Co. earnings to increase by 388.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SSP Dividends

E.W. Scripps Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 07.

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.74% of E.W. Scripps Co. shares while 79.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.86%. There are 79.80% institutions holding the E.W. Scripps Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.58% of the shares, roughly 10.02 million SSP shares worth $91.69 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.52% or 7.92 million shares worth $72.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 5.38 million shares estimated at $49.18 million under it, the former controlled 7.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 5.78% of the shares, roughly 3.97 million shares worth around $21.76 million.