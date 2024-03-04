Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.97 million Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $139.41M. CYBN’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.65% off its 52-week high of $0.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 38.24% up since then. When we look at Cybin Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3722 subtracted -3.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.29%, with the 5-day performance at -10.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) is -11.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.