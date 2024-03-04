CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 1.86 million CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.02 changing hands around $0.2 or 7.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.02M. CXAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -595.36% off its 52-week high of $21.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 65.89% up since then. When we look at CXApp Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.
CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information
Instantly CXAI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 94.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.45 added 7.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 133.91%, with the 5-day performance at 94.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 162.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
CXApp Inc (CXAI) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CXApp Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.3 million.
CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.79% of CXApp Inc shares while 4.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.47%. There are 4.99% institutions holding the CXApp Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.74% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million CXAI shares worth $2.88 million.
Clear Street LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 80000.0 shares worth $0.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 31560.0 shares estimated at $0.34 million under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 28670.0 shares worth around $0.35 million.