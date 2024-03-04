CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 1.86 million CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.02 changing hands around $0.2 or 7.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.02M. CXAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -595.36% off its 52-week high of $21.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 65.89% up since then. When we look at CXApp Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Instantly CXAI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 94.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.45 added 7.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 133.91%, with the 5-day performance at 94.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 162.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.