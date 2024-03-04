Could ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 2.68 million ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.02 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $842.33M. CHPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -466.34% off its 52-week high of $11.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 22.77% up since then. When we look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.44 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.15 subtracted -3.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.89%, with the 5-day performance at 2.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) is -1.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.86 days.