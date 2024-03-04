Could C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.41 million C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at $0.0 or -7.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.72M. CISS’s last price was a discount, traded about -19900.0% off its 52-week high of $20.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10. When we look at C3is Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.40 million.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

Instantly CISS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1100 subtracted -7.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.84%, with the 5-day performance at -14.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) is -33.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.