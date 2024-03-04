Could BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 10.24 million BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.06 changed hands at -$0.83 or -43.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.21M. BIVI’s current price is a discount, trading about -974.53% off its 52-week high of $11.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 16.04% up since then. When we look at BioVie Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

Instantly BIVI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.3100 subtracted -43.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.98%, with the 5-day performance at -13.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) is -1.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.28 days.