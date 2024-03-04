Could BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 10.24 million BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.06 changed hands at -$0.83 or -43.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.21M. BIVI’s current price is a discount, trading about -974.53% off its 52-week high of $11.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 16.04% up since then. When we look at BioVie Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.
BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information
Instantly BIVI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.3100 subtracted -43.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.98%, with the 5-day performance at -13.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) is -1.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.28 days.
BioVie Inc (BIVI) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the BioVie Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.96% over the past 6 months, a 35.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioVie Inc will rise 23.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.00% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.23%. The 2024 estimates are for BioVie Inc earnings to increase by 25.81%.
BIVI Dividends
BioVie Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 28.
BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.65% of BioVie Inc shares while 6.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.29%. There are 6.17% institutions holding the BioVie Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.76% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million BIVI shares worth $0.37 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 0.35 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 73446.0 shares worth around $77485.0.