Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.00M. CNXA’s last price was a discount, traded about -4727.59% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 51.72% up since then. When we look at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.06 million.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Instantly CNXA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 37.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3079 subtracted -3.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.60%, with the 5-day performance at 37.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) is -27.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.