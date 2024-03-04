Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNSP) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.31 changed hands at $0.03 or 11.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.61M. CNSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1319.35% off its 52-week high of $4.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 25.81% up since then. When we look at Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 350.33K.

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Instantly CNSP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3400 added 11.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.59%, with the 5-day performance at 15.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) is 25.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.