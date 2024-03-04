Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 40.05 million Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.94. With the company’s per share price at $17.86 changed hands at $1.14 or 6.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.54B. CLSK’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.3% off its 52-week high of $23.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the last value was 88.58% up since then. When we look at Cleanspark Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 46.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.77 million.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.45 added 6.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.92%, with the 5-day performance at 8.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 121.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.