Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 4.66 million Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $3.09 changed hands at $0.13 or 4.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $786.90M. CIFR’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.23% off its 52-week high of $5.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 59.22% up since then. When we look at Cipher Mining Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.78 million.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Instantly CIFR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.72 added 4.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.18%, with the 5-day performance at 1.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) is 1.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.