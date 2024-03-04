China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (AMEX: CPHI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.38 million China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $0.08 changed hands at $0.01 or 10.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.62M. CPHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -900.0% off its 52-week high of $0.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information
Instantly CPHI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0894 added 10.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.06%, with the 5-day performance at -7.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is -11.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.
1 analysts are of the opinion that China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2012 will be $20.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.70%.
CPHI Dividends
China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.34% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares while 1.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.06%. There are 1.15% institutions holding the China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.56% of the shares, roughly 63850.0 CPHI shares worth $21779.0.
Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 36672.0 shares worth $12508.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 14500.0 shares estimated at $4945.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares.