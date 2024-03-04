China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (AMEX: CPHI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.38 million China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $0.08 changed hands at $0.01 or 10.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.62M. CPHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -900.0% off its 52-week high of $0.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Instantly CPHI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0894 added 10.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.06%, with the 5-day performance at -7.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is -11.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.